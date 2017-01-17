Check out the epic icicles at Frankli...

Check out the epic icicles at Franklin Falls off I-90

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Seattle Times

Just off Interstate 90 at the Denny Creek/Tinkham Road exit, dozens of hikers and snowshoers navigated snowy and icy back roads Thursday to walk to the Franklin Falls trailhead. From there, the 1-mile trail follows the south fork of the Snoqualmie River to the partially frozen waterfall.

