Check out the epic icicles at Franklin Falls off I-90
Just off Interstate 90 at the Denny Creek/Tinkham Road exit, dozens of hikers and snowshoers navigated snowy and icy back roads Thursday to walk to the Franklin Falls trailhead. From there, the 1-mile trail follows the south fork of the Snoqualmie River to the partially frozen waterfall.
