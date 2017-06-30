Popular salmon barbecue is not happening this year
The Snohomish Tillicum Kiwanis annual Salmon Barbecue at Hill Park is being reluctantly discontinued, the service group said in a statement. The barbecue always coincided with Kla Ha Ya Days, but the volunteer-run effort grew too large.
