Popular salmon barbecue is not happen...

Popular salmon barbecue is not happening this year

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Mukilteo Tribune

The Snohomish Tillicum Kiwanis annual Salmon Barbecue at Hill Park is being reluctantly discontinued, the service group said in a statement. The barbecue always coincided with Kla Ha Ya Days, but the volunteer-run effort grew too large.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snohomish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11) Jun 30 Riley M 47
Everett City Planners and Boeing (Sep '12) Jun 14 Cyndi A 4
News County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12) Apr '17 becht bris 4
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar '17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Moving to lake Stevens Feb '17 Joanne 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Snohomish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snohomish Forum Now

Snohomish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snohomish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Snohomish, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,612 • Total comments across all topics: 282,214,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC