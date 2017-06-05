Theya re cute, but those babies can m...

Theya re cute, but those babies can make you sick

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: The Olympian

Staff file, 2014: A pair of newborn chicks rest in teacher Pam Deck's third grade classroom at Pleasant Glade Elementary School in May 2014. Health officials are warning people to wash their hands with soap and water after handling live poultry after 16 cases of Salmonella were confirmed in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snohomish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12) Apr '17 becht bris 4
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar '17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Moving to lake Stevens Feb '17 Joanne 1
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Jan '17 GF Guy 5
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
See all Snohomish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snohomish Forum Now

Snohomish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snohomish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
 

Snohomish, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,870 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC