Theya re cute, but those babies can make you sick
Staff file, 2014: A pair of newborn chicks rest in teacher Pam Deck's third grade classroom at Pleasant Glade Elementary School in May 2014. Health officials are warning people to wash their hands with soap and water after handling live poultry after 16 cases of Salmonella were confirmed in the state.
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|becht bris
|4
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb '17
|Joanne
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
