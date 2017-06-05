Suzan DelBene meets with LGBT vets, introduces bill to add LGBT reps...
The committee, established by Congress in 1994, advises the Veterans Administration secretary on the needs of minority veterans in the areas of compensation, health care, rehabilitation, outreach, and other VA benefits and services, and recommends program improvements to meet their specific needs. Under current law, LGBT veterans are not included in the committee's membership or scope.
