South County Politics: Full primary b...

South County Politics: Full primary ballot in Lynnwood and fire district, not Edmonds

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: My Edmonds

Lynnwood voters and voters in unincorporated areas of Snohomish County Fire District 1 will decide in the Aug. 1 primary election whether to form a regional fire authority. In addition, voters in Fire District 1 will decide among five candidates for a position on the district board of commissioners, and voters in the city of Lynnwood will decide among three candidates to replace retiring City Council member Christopher Boyer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snohomish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12) Apr '17 becht bris 4
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar '17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Moving to lake Stevens Feb '17 Joanne 1
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Jan '17 GF Guy 5
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
See all Snohomish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snohomish Forum Now

Snohomish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snohomish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Snohomish, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,523 • Total comments across all topics: 281,666,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC