South County Politics: Full primary ballot in Lynnwood and fire district, not Edmonds
Lynnwood voters and voters in unincorporated areas of Snohomish County Fire District 1 will decide in the Aug. 1 primary election whether to form a regional fire authority. In addition, voters in Fire District 1 will decide among five candidates for a position on the district board of commissioners, and voters in the city of Lynnwood will decide among three candidates to replace retiring City Council member Christopher Boyer.
