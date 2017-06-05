South County Politics: Full primary ballot in Lynnwood and fire district, not Edmonds

Lynnwood voters and voters in unincorporated areas of Snohomish County Fire District 1 will decide in the Aug. 1 primary election whether to form a regional fire authority. In addition, voters in Fire District 1 will decide among five candidates for a position on the district board of commissioners, and voters in the city of Lynnwood will decide among three candidates to replace retiring City Council member Christopher Boyer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.