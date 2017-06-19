Profiles of People: "Sisters"

Profiles of People: "Sisters"

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Mukilteo Tribune

Bianca Bahr, 14, and her sister Elena, 18, along First Street in Snohomish, which the two claims to be one of their favorite spots in Snohomish Many siblings lose contact with each other and create their own lives after maturing. Some stay connected through family gatherings, but distance, marriage and children can separate siblings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snohomish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Everett City Planners and Boeing (Sep '12) Jun 14 Cyndi A 4
News County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12) Apr '17 becht bris 4
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar '17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Moving to lake Stevens Feb '17 Joanne 1
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Jan '17 GF Guy 5
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Snohomish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snohomish Forum Now

Snohomish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snohomish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Snohomish, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,683 • Total comments across all topics: 281,904,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC