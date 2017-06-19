Profiles of People: "Sisters"
Bianca Bahr, 14, and her sister Elena, 18, along First Street in Snohomish, which the two claims to be one of their favorite spots in Snohomish Many siblings lose contact with each other and create their own lives after maturing. Some stay connected through family gatherings, but distance, marriage and children can separate siblings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett City Planners and Boeing (Sep '12)
|Jun 14
|Cyndi A
|4
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|becht bris
|4
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb '17
|Joanne
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC