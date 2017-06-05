Opioid crisis goes on; deaths down
Opioid-related overdose deaths appear to be on the decline locally, but use of the drug is likely as prolific as ever, according to officials. The Snohomish County Health District - along with other regional and state partners - monitors heroin and prescription drug use.
