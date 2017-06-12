Miniature donkeys are big business
A large number of baby miniature donkeys are being born at Snohomish's Lords Hill Farm this year. Debi Steltz, owner, is one of the few competitors in the fascinating yet obscure business of miniature donkey breeding.
