Man severely injured after jumping off Woods Creek Bridge
Photos courtesy of Snohomish County Fire District 7: Emergency responders work to transport a man from where he landed after jumping off the Woods Creek Bridge on Tuesday, June 13. A man who jumped off the Woods Creek Bridge - falling about 25 feet - on Tuesday was found alive and severely injured five hours later. He had excessive injuries, Chadwick said, and could not walk away on his own.
