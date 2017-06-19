Man severely injured after jumping of...

Man severely injured after jumping off Woods Creek Bridge

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

Photos courtesy of Snohomish County Fire District 7: Emergency responders work to transport a man from where he landed after jumping off the Woods Creek Bridge on Tuesday, June 13. A man who jumped off the Woods Creek Bridge - falling about 25 feet - on Tuesday was found alive and severely injured five hours later. He had excessive injuries, Chadwick said, and could not walk away on his own.

