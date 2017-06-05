License stripped from driver who fled...

License stripped from driver who fled police

1 hr ago Read more: Wenatchee World

A Snohomish motorist who fled State Patrol troopers in a high-speed chase last spring will serve seven days and lose his license after entering a guilty plea. James Gurney Miller, 60, said he fled attempts to pull him over on Highway 2 in April 2016 because he thought the pursuing trooper was "a bad guy," according to police reports.

