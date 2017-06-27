Learning English with enthusiastic pen pals
The nine Snohomish High School students met at the beginning of the school year, from different places and backgrounds, yet had the same goal in learning English for school testing and improved communications. Helping with that was ELL teacher Staci Tuck and 11 community volunteers, who were the students' assigned 'pen pals' during the school year.
