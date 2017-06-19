Health District: Two confirmed cases ...

Health District: Two confirmed cases of rabies in bats found in Snohomish County

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: My Edmonds

The Snohomish County Health District says that five rabid bats have been found in Washington so far this year, and two of them came from Snohomish County. Most bats are harmless, but a few carry rabies, a deadly disease which bats can pass on to humans through small bites and scratches.

