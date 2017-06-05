Day Trip Discoveries: Add a heritage ...

Day Trip Discoveries: Add a heritage discovery to your summer excursions

Among the attractions at Lynnwood's Heritage Park: An Interurban trolley car, left, and the Wickers Building, right, the first general store and post office in Alderwood Manor. Curious about Snohomish County's history and heritage? A number of heritage sites expand their open hours and/or add special activities during summer months.

