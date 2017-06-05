Day Trip Discoveries: Add a heritage discovery to your summer excursions
Among the attractions at Lynnwood's Heritage Park: An Interurban trolley car, left, and the Wickers Building, right, the first general store and post office in Alderwood Manor. Curious about Snohomish County's history and heritage? A number of heritage sites expand their open hours and/or add special activities during summer months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|becht bris
|4
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb '17
|Joanne
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC