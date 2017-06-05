Chrissy Teigen's Old Cheerleading Photo Is G-O-L-D
Like Meryl Streep, Madonna, Blake Lively, Cameron Diaz, and Danielle Brooks , Teigen was a high school cheerleader, working that team spirit as a student at Snohomish High in Snohomish, Washington, a.k.a. the "Antique Capital of the Northwest." Who knew? The model and Lip Sync Battle co-host must have been feeling pretty nostalgic during her trip home this week, because she graced us with this killer keepsake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|becht bris
|4
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb '17
|Joanne
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC