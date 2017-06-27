5 Rights Brewing is throwing an anniversary and victory party
Snohomish County's 5 Rights Brewing Company was recently named Small Brewery of the Year at the Washington Beer Awards . This honor comes on the eve of the company's 2nd anniversary, so they're having a party to celebrate both on Sunday, July 2nd in Snohomish.
