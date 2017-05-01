Zion Lutheran church in Snohomish celebrating 125 years
Pastor Gary Jensen speaks to his congregation during the late Sunday morning service April 30 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Snohomish. The church will be hosting a special service Sunday, May 7 and an open house later that day from 3 to 5 p.m. for its 125th anniversary.
