Who's running for office in Snohomish and Monroe

Who's running for office in Snohomish and Monroe Last week was candidate filing week for the kick-off of the election season leading up to the Aug. 1 primary and Nov. 7 general election. For Monroe, there is a challenge for mayor, and all the incumbents are seeking re-election with a few new faces as challengers.

