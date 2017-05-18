Two Edmonds restaurants to be recognized May 9 as health champions
In conjunction with its May 9 meeting, the Snohomish Health District will recognize agencies and businesses in its 2016 Health Champions ceremony, including two from Edmonds and two from Lynnwood. Six local businesses will be presented with Food Safety Excellence Awards.
