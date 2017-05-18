Two Edmonds restaurants to be recogni...

Two Edmonds restaurants to be recognized May 9 as health champions

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: My Edmonds

In conjunction with its May 9 meeting, the Snohomish Health District will recognize agencies and businesses in its 2016 Health Champions ceremony, including two from Edmonds and two from Lynnwood. Six local businesses will be presented with Food Safety Excellence Awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snohomish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12) Apr 30 becht bris 4
News Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r... Apr '17 Ms Sassy 1
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar '17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Moving to lake Stevens Feb '17 Joanne 1
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Jan '17 GF Guy 5
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Snohomish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snohomish Forum Now

Snohomish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snohomish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Snohomish, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,841 • Total comments across all topics: 281,112,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC