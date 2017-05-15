Suspect in May 3 Snohomish sexual assault now in custody

Police contacted and arrested the 36-year-old homeless man on May 10. He was booked into jail on probable cause for second-degree rape. On May 3, around 3:20 a.m., a 22-year-old woman who police say works at a store in Snohomish Station was walking to work for an early shift when the suspect pulled her down to the ground near some shrubbery and pulled off her pants and underwear in an attempt to sexually assault her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.