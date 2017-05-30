South County Politics: First day of f...

South County Politics: First day of filing produces new candidates for local offices

Monday May 15 Read more: My Edmonds

The first day of candidate filing Monday for places on 2017 ballots produced several new candidates, including two challengers for embattled Snohomish County Fire District 1 Commissioner David Chan, three candidates to replace retiring Edmonds School Board Member Susan Phillips and three to replace Lynnwood City Councilman Christopher Boyer. Chan is the only Fire District 1 commissioner whose position will be on 2017 ballots.

Snohomish, WA

