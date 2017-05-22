South County Politics: Candidate fili...

South County Politics: Candidate filing brings big fields in Fire District 1, Edmonds School Dist...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: My Edmonds

Candidate filing ended Friday for local races, with several positions having enough candidates to force a primary - and the race for a place in Snohomish County Fire District 1 has the biggest field. Voters in unincorporated areas of South Snohomish County will have five candidates for a single place on the board of Fire District 1. Four candidates have filed to challenge incumbent Fire Commission David Chan for a position on the five-member board Chan is the only Fire District 1 commissioner whose position will be on 2017 ballots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snohomish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12) Apr 30 becht bris 4
News Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r... Apr '17 Ms Sassy 1
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar '17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Moving to lake Stevens Feb '17 Joanne 1
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Jan '17 GF Guy 5
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Snohomish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snohomish Forum Now

Snohomish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snohomish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Snohomish, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,676 • Total comments across all topics: 281,217,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC