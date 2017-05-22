South County Politics: Candidate filing brings big fields in Fire District 1, Edmonds School Dist...
Candidate filing ended Friday for local races, with several positions having enough candidates to force a primary - and the race for a place in Snohomish County Fire District 1 has the biggest field. Voters in unincorporated areas of South Snohomish County will have five candidates for a single place on the board of Fire District 1. Four candidates have filed to challenge incumbent Fire Commission David Chan for a position on the five-member board Chan is the only Fire District 1 commissioner whose position will be on 2017 ballots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr 30
|becht bris
|4
|Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r...
|Apr '17
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb '17
|Joanne
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC