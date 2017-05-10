Sound Transit Plans $54B Infrastructu...

Sound Transit Plans $54B Infrastructure Investment

Sound Transit unveiled plans to kick off one of the most ambitious public transit capital investment programs in the nation's history. By the end of 2017, Sound Transit will be planning, designing or building 24 train and bus projects in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties.

