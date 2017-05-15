Snohomisha s new a strong mayora will...

Snohomisha s new a strong mayora will be paid $1,500 a month

Thursday May 4 Read more: HeraldNet

A resolution was approved Tuesday that established the elected mayor's pay at $1,500 a month. The change won't take effect until Nov. 29, when the Snohomish County Auditor's Office plans to certify the results of the general election and a new mayor is announced.

