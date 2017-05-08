Snohomish City Council has 5 seats up for election
The seats held by Councilmen Derrick Burke, Tom Hamilton, Dean Randall, Michael Rohrscheib and Jason Sanders are up for re-election. Rohrscheib, who has served since 2014, confirmed he's not running again due to time commitments with his job.
