May 21 marks 21st anniversary of Snohomish Motorcyle Show
The motorcycles will rumble on historic First Street in downtown Snohomish on Sunday, May 21 for the 21st annual Motorcycle Show hosted by the Sky Valley chapter of ABATE. The event's free to the public, and the money raised from bike entry fees support the Snohomish Food Bank and Senior Center, as well as the Delta Rehabilitation Center.
