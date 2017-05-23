Guest opinion: Making a case for the Carnegie annex
Guest opinion: Making a case for the Carnegie annex I am the founder and registered agent of the newly formed "105 Cedar Avenue Foundation" group. Our goal is to preserve and protect all the historic early 20th and mid-20th Century properties located at 105 Cedar Ave. in Snohomish, owned by all the citizens of Snohomish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr 30
|becht bris
|4
|Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r...
|Apr '17
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb '17
|Joanne
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC