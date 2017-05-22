Girls on the Run of Snohomish County 5K set for June 3
Run for the joy, fitness, t-shirt, companionship of other runners or for all those reasons at the third biannual Girls on the Run of Snohomish County 5k, June 3 at Willis Tucker Park in Snohomish. The non-competitive, un-timed run is for all ages and for anyone able to run, skip, hop or walk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Comments
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr 30
|becht bris
|4
|Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r...
|Apr '17
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb '17
|Joanne
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC