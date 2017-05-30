Council closer to approving unit lot ...

Council closer to approving unit lot subdivisions; honors retiring assistant parks director

Wednesday May 17 Read more: My Edmonds

A city code amendment to allow unit lot subdivisions in Edmonds moved a step closer to approval Tuesday night, when the Edmonds City Council agreed to ask the City Attorney to create an ordinance for the council's review June 6. The council made that decision after holding a public hearing during which two people spoke in favor of the idea: One from the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties and the other representing the private applicant that is planning a multi-family project in Edmonds and made the request for such a code amendment. Unit lot subdivisions provide buyers with a more affordable option to condominiums, said Mike Pattison, government affairs director for the Master Builders Association.

