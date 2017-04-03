Teacher may not have warned school before mass shooting, lawsuit claims
The substitute teacher who claimed she warned school officials of the impending mass shooting by a student at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in 2014 may have actually kept the information to herself and is "grief-sticken" over the guilt, according to new documents in a lawsuit filed by the parents of the dead and injured students. The disputed efforts by substitute teacher Rosemary Cooper to notify officials of the threat, including allegations that she never told anyone, will be argued in Snohomish For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar 17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar 14
|Jojo69
|4
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb '17
|Joanne
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC