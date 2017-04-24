Still fighting fires

Still fighting fires

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Mukilteo Tribune

Snohomish Fire District 4 Deputy Fire Chief Mike Gatterman and Battalion Chief Craig Heike combined have over 70 years of firefighting experience serving the city of Snohomish and the surrounding community. The two started their firefighting careers as volunteers in the department in the late 1970s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snohomish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r... Apr 7 Ms Sassy 1
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar '17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Moving to lake Stevens Feb '17 Joanne 1
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Jan '17 GF Guy 5
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
See all Snohomish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snohomish Forum Now

Snohomish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snohomish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Snohomish, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,771 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC