Sound Transit hits the 'go button' on $54B ST3
Sound Transit has unveiled its plans to kick off one of the nation's most ambitious public transit capital investment programs. By the end of the year, the agency said it will be planning, designing or building 24 train and bus projects in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties.
