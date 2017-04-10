Snohomish woman arrested for DUI, vehicular assault in Monroe Saturday night
A 32-year-old Snohomish woman was arrested for DUI and vehicular assault following a three-vehicle collision on Old Owen Road that sent two men to the hospital on Saturday night. The Washington State Patrol reports the Snohomish woman was driving a 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup eastbound on State Route 2 at Old Owen Road east of Monroe around 11 p.m., when she struck the rear end of a '91 Lexus LS parked on the shoulder of the road.
