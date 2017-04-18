Snohomish County Jury Rules in Favor of Cedar Grove
"We are relieved with this outcome and pleased with this vote of support for the services we provide to the community," said Jay Blazey, General Counsel for Cedar Grove. "We remain committed to being a good neighbor and will continue our efforts to mitigate against any odors leaving our Everett property."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r...
|Apr 7
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb '17
|Joanne
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC