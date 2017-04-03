Questions raised at Lord Hill Park meeting
The county is undergoing a master plan process that suggests, in part, developing a 607-acre equestrian park in the southwest part of the park and a 337-acre mountain bike zone in the northwest part of the park. The March 20 meeting was organized by the group Preserve Lord Hill Park and led by its founders, Suzy Hannus of Snohomish and Monica Dexter of Monroe.
