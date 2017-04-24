News bites for April 26th, 20
News bites for April 26 Evergreen Branch designs to be revealed EVERETT - Design sketches for the soon-to-be-expanded Evergreen Branch Library will be made public at the next library board meeting Tuesday, May 16. The sketches and renderings will be available for public review. The city's library board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at the Main Library Auditorium, 2702 Hoyt Ave. A second public meeting should happen in June at the Evergreen Branch itself, library director Eileeen Simmons said.
