Legislative leaders must release their emails
The Washington Legislature keeps itself exempt from the state Public Records Act. This means that emails of lawmakers are not always disclosed upon request.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r...
|Apr 7
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar 17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar 14
|Jojo69
|4
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb '17
|Joanne
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC