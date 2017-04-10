Fire Districts 26, 28 want to make their merger official
Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Snohomish Fire Districts 26 and 28, which provide services out of three local stations, including Fire Station 53, currently operate under a consolidating interlocal agreement. Voters in Gold Bar and Index will be asked to combine Snohomish County Fire Districts 26 and 28 in an upcoming election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r...
|Fri
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar 17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar 14
|Jojo69
|4
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb '17
|Joanne
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC