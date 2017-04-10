Fire Districts 26, 28 want to make th...

Fire Districts 26, 28 want to make their merger official

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Snohomish Fire Districts 26 and 28, which provide services out of three local stations, including Fire Station 53, currently operate under a consolidating interlocal agreement. Voters in Gold Bar and Index will be asked to combine Snohomish County Fire Districts 26 and 28 in an upcoming election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snohomish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r... Fri Ms Sassy 1
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar 17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar 14 Jojo69 4
Moving to lake Stevens Feb '17 Joanne 1
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Jan '17 GF Guy 5
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
See all Snohomish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snohomish Forum Now

Snohomish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snohomish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Snohomish, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC