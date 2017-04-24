Deed protection bill, with eye cast o...

Deed protection bill, with eye cast on Snohomish, on Governor's desk

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mukilteo Tribune

Deed protection bill, with eye cast on Snohomish, on Governor's desk Update: Gov. Jay Inslee passed the bill Tuesday, April 25 - A bill sponsored by Rep. Mark Harmsworth could soon be passed by Gov. Jay Inslee that would protect restrictive land covenants with a public process before local governments can take action. Both the House and Senate have passed the bill, HB 1959, and it was delivered to the governor on April 18. The bill's brief summary describes requiring "any city, town, code city, county or municipal corporation to provide notice and hold a hearing prior to removing, vacating, or extinguishing a restrictive covenant from land that it owns."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snohomish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r... Apr 7 Ms Sassy 1
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar '17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Moving to lake Stevens Feb '17 Joanne 1
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Jan '17 GF Guy 5
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
See all Snohomish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snohomish Forum Now

Snohomish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snohomish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Snohomish, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,102 • Total comments across all topics: 280,563,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC