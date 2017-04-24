Deed protection bill, with eye cast on Snohomish, on Governor's desk Update: Gov. Jay Inslee passed the bill Tuesday, April 25 - A bill sponsored by Rep. Mark Harmsworth could soon be passed by Gov. Jay Inslee that would protect restrictive land covenants with a public process before local governments can take action. Both the House and Senate have passed the bill, HB 1959, and it was delivered to the governor on April 18. The bill's brief summary describes requiring "any city, town, code city, county or municipal corporation to provide notice and hold a hearing prior to removing, vacating, or extinguishing a restrictive covenant from land that it owns."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.