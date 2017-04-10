Congestion on 522 highway is causing kids to be late to school
Hidden River Middle is right off of the 522 intersection at Paradise Lake Road, meaning the only practical route is to take the highway after picking up students inthe city. District data also showed delays for Maltby-area kids being bused the opposite direction up 522 to Monroe High School.
