Boy turning 13 working to raise $13k for Africa He'll be having a party for the final stretch of his fundraising goal on Sunday, April 23 at Zion Lutheran Church, 330 Union Ave. in Snohomish, from 3 - 5 p.m. - It's not every day that one meets an almost-thirteen-year-old who wants to help people suffering from the drought in Somalia by raising thousands of dollars. Blake Habersetzer is taking action after seeing images from the east African nation, with the help and empowerment from family, friends and an organization called World Concern.

