ArtUpMonroe
Photos by Kelly Sullivan: The 'River of Life' mural painted by local artist David Hose was commissioned by the Monroe Arts Council in Monroe. The 'Wagner Swifts' sculpture created by Sultan artist Kevin Pattelle was commissioned by the city of Monroe, and installed downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County GOP party names new chairwoman (Dec '12)
|Apr 30
|becht bris
|4
|Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r...
|Apr 7
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb '17
|Joanne
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC