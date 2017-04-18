A congresswoman about town halls

A congresswoman about town halls

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

Photo by Kelly Sullivan: Diana Edinger, 13, met U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene at a town hall meeting Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish on Tuesday, April 11. Hundreds of residents in Washington's 1st Congressional District came to ask and listen to U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene's answer questions during a town hall meeting at Glacier Peak High School last Tuesday. Topics ranged from President Donald Trump's political strategies to health care reform, and a last-minute discussion on climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snohomish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r... Apr 7 Ms Sassy 1
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar '17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Moving to lake Stevens Feb '17 Joanne 1
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Jan '17 GF Guy 5
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
See all Snohomish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snohomish Forum Now

Snohomish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snohomish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Snohomish, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,017 • Total comments across all topics: 280,502,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC