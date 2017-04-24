2-alarm fire ravages Snohomish Storage on Bickford
By 6 a.m. the fire was contained and out. One crew was standing watch over the site while Fire District 4 Chief Ron Simmons waited for a tractor to arrive to clear debris in order to start the investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r...
|Apr 7
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar '17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Jojo69
|4
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb '17
|Joanne
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC