Where to fish for trout: 18 local lakes getting stocked
While the rain never seems to end, always remember the fish aren't seeking out sunny skies, and action is building for trout, chinook and bottom-fish. A trout plant of roughly 63,400 is underway in 18 year-round lakes in King, Snohomish, Whatcom, San Juan, Skagit and Island counties with some already stocked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill
|Mar 17
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|9
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar 14
|Jojo69
|4
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb '17
|Joanne
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC