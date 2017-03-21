Where to fish for trout: 18 local lak...

Where to fish for trout: 18 local lakes getting stocked

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Seattle Times

While the rain never seems to end, always remember the fish aren't seeking out sunny skies, and action is building for trout, chinook and bottom-fish. A trout plant of roughly 63,400 is underway in 18 year-round lakes in King, Snohomish, Whatcom, San Juan, Skagit and Island counties with some already stocked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snohomish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar 17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar 14 Jojo69 4
Moving to lake Stevens Feb '17 Joanne 1
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Jan '17 GF Guy 5
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec '16 NLPACE 37
See all Snohomish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snohomish Forum Now

Snohomish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snohomish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Snohomish, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,735,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC