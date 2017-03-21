Someone donated a cooler to Goodwill a " with quite an illegal stash inside
A Goodwill in Washington state received a donation this week that not only had them scratching their heads, but calling police Tuesday morning. When Monroe police arrived, they opened a donated cooler to find 3.75 pounds of processed marijuana inside.
