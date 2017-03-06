Snohomish's annual cleanup March 18 h...

Snohomish's annual cleanup March 18 helps city sparkle

Saturday, March 18 marks the 13th annual Snohomish City Cleanup Day, when roughly one dozen churches and community groups plan to help beautify the city and its schools. "It's a huge event," said Mike Johnson, city public works service manager.

