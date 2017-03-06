Snohomish's annual cleanup March 18 helps city sparkle
Saturday, March 18 marks the 13th annual Snohomish City Cleanup Day, when roughly one dozen churches and community groups plan to help beautify the city and its schools. "It's a huge event," said Mike Johnson, city public works service manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb 17
|Joanne
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Class Reunions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC