Snohomish approves contested long-term garbage contract

The new seven-year contract will go into effect April 1. There will be service changes for people living in-city, such as that a 32-gallon garbage tote will be provided by Republic and billing will come quarterly from Republic instead of bi-monthly from the city. The changes mean a $1.87 lower monthly rate for solid waste.

