Snohomish approves contested long-term garbage contract
The new seven-year contract will go into effect April 1. There will be service changes for people living in-city, such as that a 32-gallon garbage tote will be provided by Republic and billing will come quarterly from Republic instead of bi-monthly from the city. The changes mean a $1.87 lower monthly rate for solid waste.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|9 hr
|Jojo69
|4
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb 17
|Joanne
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC