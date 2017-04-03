Officers on leave following domestic ...

Officers on leave following domestic disturbance death

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Monroe Monitor & Valley News

Two Monroe Police officers are on paid administrative leave after a 29-year-old man died after being taken into custody by law enforcement during a domestic disturbance response Tuesday night in the Echo Lake neighborhood of Snohomish. Snohomish County Multi-Agency Response Team detectives are currently investigating the March 22 altercation between law enforcement and the man, who was tased during the scuffle, according to a SMART news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Snohomish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r... Fri Ms Sassy 1
News Forgotten weed stash donated to Goodwill Mar 17 Shirvell s Shrivel 9
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar 14 Jojo69 4
Moving to lake Stevens Feb '17 Joanne 1
wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15) Jan '17 GF Guy 5
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
See all Snohomish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Snohomish Forum Now

Snohomish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Snohomish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Snohomish, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,188,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC