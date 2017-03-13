New senior center director Burlison tied to town
Burlison begins March 20. Her past work includes membership director of the Mill Creek YMCA and running the coffee stand Snoho Mojo. She has raised three children in Snohomish Schools and her husband, Dave, is a longtime salesman at Bickford Ford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Snohomish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|17 hr
|Jojo69
|4
|Moving to lake Stevens
|Feb 17
|Joanne
|1
|wife sexual past revealed. (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|GF Guy
|5
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
Find what you want!
Search Snohomish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC