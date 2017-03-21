Neighborhood block watches aim to launch across Snohomish
So they're doing it by forming a grassroots citywide coalition of block watches, with hopes to be up and running by late spring; the effort is currently being called the "Snohomish Coalition of Neighborhood Blockwatch." After the consistent success of the Morgantown Neighborhood Watch cleaning up its corner of town, founder Donna Ray was inspired to start a coalition and teach other block watches around the city on the "how-to's" of neighborhood watch duties.
